Pakistan Army hits 8th Indian spying quadcopter on LOC intrusion: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Saturday said Pakistan Army troops have shot down an Indian spyingquadcopter in Khanjar Sector along the line of control (LoC).

In a tweet, the ISPR DG said the quadcopter had intruded 500 meters on Pakistan's side of the LoC . "This is 8th Indian Quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army troops this year," he tweeted.