Pakistan Army to live up expectations of great nation in protecting motherland: COAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday said Pakistan army would always live up to the expectations of the nation in the defence of motherland, come what may.

The COAS visited Gujranwala and Marala and he was briefed about operational, training and administrative matters of the corps, said a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) .

Later, he visited field training events near Gujranwala and Marala Headworks and witnessed troops honing battle drills and procedures for conventional operations.

Speaking with participating troops, the COAS appreciated battle worthiness and impressive training standards achieved by the formation.

"Training being hallmark of professional competence, plays a vital role in enhancing combat readiness to withstand the rigours of battle," he reiterated.

The COAS also visited CMH Gujranwala where he was updated on various up gradation projects undertaken for the benefit of patients.

The COAS also lauded the efforts of Army Medical Corps in containment of COVID-19 and saving valuable lives.

Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir, Commander Gujranwala Corps received the COAS on arrival at Gujranwala.