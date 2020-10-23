UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Army To Live Up Expectations Of Great Nation In Protecting Motherland: COAS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 12:32 AM

Pakistan Army to live up expectations of great nation in protecting motherland: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday said Pakistan army would always live up to the expectations of the nation in the defence of motherland, come what may

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday said Pakistan army would always live up to the expectations of the nation in the defence of motherland, come what may.

The COAS visited Gujranwala and Marala and he was briefed about operational, training and administrative matters of the corps, said a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) .

Later, he visited field training events near Gujranwala and Marala Headworks and witnessed troops honing battle drills and procedures for conventional operations.

Speaking with participating troops, the COAS appreciated battle worthiness and impressive training standards achieved by the formation.

"Training being hallmark of professional competence, plays a vital role in enhancing combat readiness to withstand the rigours of battle," he reiterated.

The COAS also visited CMH Gujranwala where he was updated on various up gradation projects undertaken for the benefit of patients.

The COAS also lauded the efforts of Army Medical Corps in containment of COVID-19 and saving valuable lives.

Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir, Commander Gujranwala Corps received the COAS on arrival at Gujranwala.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Gujranwala May

Recent Stories

Saad Hariri named new Lebanese prime minister

20 minutes ago

50 minutes ago

Putin Says Russia Feels Special Responsibility for ..

56 minutes ago

CBUAE launches new regulations regarding reserve r ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Israel sign memorandum of understanding on mu ..

1 hour ago

Goldman Sachs Agrees to Pay $2.9Bln Fine for Role ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.