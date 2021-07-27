Pakistan attaches great value to its relations with South Africa: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said Pakistan attached great value to its relations with South Africa

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said Pakistan attached great value to its relations with South Africa.

He expressed these views during his meeting with Chief of South African National Defence Forces General Rudzani Maphwanya who called on him here at the General Headquarters, said an Inter Services Public Relations news release.

The COAS said Pakistan viewed South Africa as a key country in African continent, adding, "We appreciate South Africa's role towards regional peace, security and development of African region.

" During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, regional security situation and defence, training and security cooperation between both the countries were discussed.

The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan's role in the regional peace and stability especially the Afghan Peace Process.

Both the dignitaries pledged to play their role for further improvement in bilateral cooperation at all levels.