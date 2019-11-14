Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal delegation visits IIUI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :A 45-member delegation of the Officers of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, headed by its Director Kamran Bhutta, visited new campus of the International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) on Thursday.

The delegation had a detailed meeting with IIUI President IIUI Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, Vice Presidents, faculty members and officers where it was briefed about IIUI's profile, services, achievements, vision, future goals and scope.

On the occasion matters pertaining to boosting bilateral ties and need-based scholarships were also discussed.

Kamran Bhutta lauded IIUI for its untiring efforts for promotion of higher education. He added that the collaboration of mutual cooperation between IIUI and Pakistan Bait ul Mal was a successful one as both the institutions share the goals of service to humanity.

He also appreciated the efforts of IIUI President for the linkages of university with philanthropists, charities and Pakistan Bait ul Mal.

IIUI President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Draiweesh said helping poor was a noblest task and Pakistan Bait ul Mal was a leading body which was helping old, orphanages and poor.

He said both IIUI and Pakistan Bait ul Mal have identical goals of serving humanity and this fact has brought both organizations closer to work together through collaboration and strong bilateral ties.

Dr. Al-Draiweesh said that internationalization was one of the core objectives of the IIUI and it strongly encouraged bilateral cooperation with the educational institutions and society serving organization of the world.

Later, the delegation also visited central library and Al-Farabi complex where they were briefed about advanced photovoltaic lab and interdisciplinary researchcentres .