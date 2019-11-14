UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Delegation Visits IIUI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 05:40 PM

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal delegation visits IIUI

A 45-member delegation of the Officers of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, headed by its Director Kamran Bhutta, visited new campus of the International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :A 45-member delegation of the Officers of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, headed by its Director Kamran Bhutta, visited new campus of the International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) on Thursday.

The delegation had a detailed meeting with IIUI President IIUI Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, Vice Presidents, faculty members and officers where it was briefed about IIUI's profile, services, achievements, vision, future goals and scope.

On the occasion matters pertaining to boosting bilateral ties and need-based scholarships were also discussed.

Kamran Bhutta lauded IIUI for its untiring efforts for promotion of higher education. He added that the collaboration of mutual cooperation between IIUI and Pakistan Bait ul Mal was a successful one as both the institutions share the goals of service to humanity.

He also appreciated the efforts of IIUI President for the linkages of university with philanthropists, charities and Pakistan Bait ul Mal.

IIUI President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Draiweesh said helping poor was a noblest task and Pakistan Bait ul Mal was a leading body which was helping old, orphanages and poor.

He said both IIUI and Pakistan Bait ul Mal have identical goals of serving humanity and this fact has brought both organizations closer to work together through collaboration and strong bilateral ties.

Dr. Al-Draiweesh said that internationalization was one of the core objectives of the IIUI and it strongly encouraged bilateral cooperation with the educational institutions and society serving organization of the world.

Later, the delegation also visited central library and Al-Farabi complex where they were briefed about advanced photovoltaic lab and interdisciplinary researchcentres .

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Poor Education International Islamic University Share

Recent Stories

UVAS holds 4th All Pakistan Qiraat and Naat compet ..

4 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif rejects govt's condition for Nawaz ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan beat Afghanistan by eight wickets in ACC ..

12 minutes ago

Finland Urges Citizens to Reject Paper Mail From G ..

6 minutes ago

Doctors to Check 49 Kids in Syrian Camps for Russi ..

3 minutes ago

Omair-Bin-Yousuf keen on making a big impression

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.