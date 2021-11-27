UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Bar Council Restores Shaukat Siddiqui's License

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 07:04 PM

Pakistan Bar Council restores Shaukat Siddiqui's license

The Enrollment Committee of the Pakistan Bar Council on Saturday restored the practice license of former Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui with immediate effect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :The Enrollment Committee of the Pakistan Bar Council on Saturday restored the practice license of former Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui with immediate effect.

In a statement, the PBC stated that its committee on enrollment met on Nov 24 in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Supreme Court judge Qazi Faez Isa.

It stated that the committee considered the applicable rules, including Rules 106, 107, 108 and 108-0 of the Pakistan Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils Rules, 1976 to ascertain if any disqualification to have the applicant's license restored is attracted.

Article 18 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan also guarantees that every citizen shall have the right to enter any lawful profession or occupation, it said and added that the committee was satisfied to restore the license with an immediate effect.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Supreme Court Islamabad High Court Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

Recent Stories

Karachi-based journalist, in debt for Rs 60,000,co ..

Karachi-based journalist, in debt for Rs 60,000,commits suicide

4 minutes ago
 Farrukh Habib stresses need for bringing industry, ..

Farrukh Habib stresses need for bringing industry, academia closer

52 seconds ago
 APHC concerned over upsurge in Indian state terror ..

APHC concerned over upsurge in Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

54 seconds ago
 Over 10,000 Officers to Police Hong Kong on Electi ..

Over 10,000 Officers to Police Hong Kong on Elections Day - Commissioner

57 seconds ago
 Child pornography accused not deserve bail; Suprem ..

Child pornography accused not deserve bail; Supreme Court

59 seconds ago
 Finance Ministry issues clarification on news publ ..

Finance Ministry issues clarification on news publish in media

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.