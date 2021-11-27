The Enrollment Committee of the Pakistan Bar Council on Saturday restored the practice license of former Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui with immediate effect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :The Enrollment Committee of the Pakistan Bar Council on Saturday restored the practice license of former Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui with immediate effect.

In a statement, the PBC stated that its committee on enrollment met on Nov 24 in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Supreme Court judge Qazi Faez Isa.

It stated that the committee considered the applicable rules, including Rules 106, 107, 108 and 108-0 of the Pakistan Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils Rules, 1976 to ascertain if any disqualification to have the applicant's license restored is attracted.

Article 18 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan also guarantees that every citizen shall have the right to enter any lawful profession or occupation, it said and added that the committee was satisfied to restore the license with an immediate effect.