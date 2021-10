ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Sunday night defeated India by 10 wickets and for the first time in a World Cup fixture.

Chasing India's 152 runs, captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan batted till start to finish.

In the crucial match of T20 World Cup played in Dubai, Pakistan won the toss and invited India to bat first.