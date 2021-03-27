Pakistan, Belarus agree for boosting cultural, economic cooperation

:Pakistan and Belarus on Saturday agreed for boosting people-to-people contact, cultural activities and cultural cooperation to further strengthen the friendly relations between the two nations for greater economic cooperation as well

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Belarus on Saturday agreed for boosting people-to-people contact, cultural activities and cultural cooperation to further strengthen the friendly relations between the two nations for greater economic cooperation as well.

In a meeting, Pakistan's Ambassador to Belarus, Sajjad Haider Khan and Minister of Culture of Republic of Belarus, Anatoly Markevich reaffirmed to bolster Pakistan-Belarus relations with focus on cultural cooperation and decided to come up with a series of activities on this front.

Viktoria Ratobylskaya, Head of the International Cooperation and Information Management Department of Ministry of Culture, Belarus also attended the meeting, a statement receiving from Pakistan embassy in Belarus said here on Saturday.

Pakistan's Ambassador highlighted the diversity in cultural, ethnicity and religion in Pakistan; a melting pot of civilizations for thousands of years. And, he said, the both countries need to initiate well-panned programmes for people-to-people contact to create greater awareness, which would ultimately boost economic cooperation, bilateral trade and investment to the benefits of the two countries.

The Belarus Minister endorsed Pakistan Ambassador's proposals and assured of the required support for meaningful engagements of the two friendly countries. He particularly wished to see closer cooperation between the cinematographers of the two countries.