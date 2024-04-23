Pakistan Business Council’s delegation calls on Power Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) A delegation of Pakistan business Council called on Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari here Tuesday.

Challenges confronted to Industrial sectors of the country came under discussion during the meeting, said a press release issued here.

During the meeting, the delegation highlighted issues affecting the industries and presented recommendations to improve the power sector.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the recommendations presented by the Pakistan Business Council have already been included in the ongoing reform agenda of the power sector.

He said the power sector reforms would be implemented with a clear timeline after approval from the Prime Minister. The reforms would promote favorable environment for industrial growth in Pakistan