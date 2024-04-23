Pakistan Business Council’s Delegation Calls On Power Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) A delegation of Pakistan business Council called on Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari here Tuesday.
Challenges confronted to Industrial sectors of the country came under discussion during the meeting, said a press release issued here.
During the meeting, the delegation highlighted issues affecting the industries and presented recommendations to improve the power sector.
Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the recommendations presented by the Pakistan Business Council have already been included in the ongoing reform agenda of the power sector.
He said the power sector reforms would be implemented with a clear timeline after approval from the Prime Minister. The reforms would promote favorable environment for industrial growth in Pakistan
Recent Stories
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP nominates three members for representing in Pakistan climate change authority7 minutes ago
-
CM Gilgit-Baltistan orders simplification of border pass system for traders7 minutes ago
-
Landmark Zoology congress opens at UAJK, promises cutting-edge research discourse17 minutes ago
-
Galliyat Tahafaz Movement expresses deep concern over chopping of snag trees in Hazara region27 minutes ago
-
Higher Education Minister praises issuance of scholarships by Chinese universities to Pakistani stud ..27 minutes ago
-
EPA to hold public hearing of 132KV Grid Station’s EIA report47 minutes ago
-
Pak-Canada bilateral relations stable, excellent: Canadian High Commissioner47 minutes ago
-
Provincial Enforcement Authority to be established in Punjab47 minutes ago
-
Police arrest eight drug dealers with over 11 kg charras47 minutes ago
-
Rain brings relief, disruption to Lahore57 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas authorities acts fast to combat floods1 hour ago
-
Govt to re-constitute committee on issue of missing persons: Law Minister1 hour ago