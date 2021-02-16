Pakistan Buying Antitank Weapons, Air Defense, Small Arms From Russia - Chief of Staff

Pakistan has signed agreements with Russia on purchase of antitank weapons, air defense equipment and small arms, Pakistan's Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Pakistan has signed agreements with Russia on purchase of antitank weapons, air defense equipment and small arms, Pakistan's Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa told Sputnik.

"We have already an agreement, we are already carrying out some negotiations to buy certain weapons. We are in the process of buying some antitank weapons, some air defense equipment and also some small arms from Russia.

There is already contract signed," he said after international drills AMAN-2021.

The Pakistani army has been using Russian technologies in various services, he recalled.

"We have Russian helicopters, we have Russian armaments, why not? Russia is a good friend of Pakistan and we would like to extend our cooperation with Russia not only in military, but in other fields as well as we are parts of SCO we must cooperate in every field," Bajwa said, answering relevant question.