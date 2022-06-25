UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Calls For End To Human Rights Violations In Indian Occupied Kashmir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2022 | 11:19 PM

Pakistan calls for end to human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir

Pakistan on Saturday strongly urged the international community to call upon India to end its gross and systematic violations of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), revoke its illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, and free all political prisoners including the true Kashmiri leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Saturday strongly urged the international community to call upon India to end its gross and systematic violations of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), revoke its illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, and free all political prisoners including the true Kashmiri leaders.

In response to media queries, the Foreign Office Spokesperson stated, "We have seen news items appearing in the Indian media indicating that the Government of India might be contemplating to hold some G20-related meeting/event in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Pakistan completely rejects any such attempt by India." "As is well-known, Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory between Pakistan and India. The territory has been under forcible and illegal occupation of India since 1947 and this dispute has remained on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council for over seven decades." He said India was responsible for widespread atrocities and egregious human rights violations in IIOJK. Since India's illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, Indian occupation forces had killed 639 innocent Kashmiris in extra-judicial murders.

Numerous reports of the UN, including the two commissioned by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in 2018 and 2019, had re-confirmed ongoing Indian atrocities against the Kashmiri people.

"Most ominously, India has been seeking to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory in flagrant violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions, international law, and the 4th Geneva Convention." Contemplating the holding of any G20 related meeting/event in IIOJK, in utter disregard of the globally acknowledged "disputed" status of the territory, was a travesty that the international community could not accept under any circumstances," he said adding, "It is expected that in case of any such controversial proposal from India, which would be designed to seek international legitimacy for an illegal and tyrannical occupation continuing for over 7 decades, the G20 members will be fully cognizant of the imperatives of law and justice and would reject it out-right."The Spokesperson said the only way to lasting peace in South Asia was by granting the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir their inalienable right to self-determination as pledged to them in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Foreign Office United Nations Jammu Geneva August 2018 2019 Media All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

UN slams US Supreme Court decision to override abo ..

UN slams US Supreme Court decision to override abortion rights

30 seconds ago
 12 competitions being organized under PM's Talent ..

12 competitions being organized under PM's Talent Hunt Sports League: SAPM

32 seconds ago
 Modi regime can't mislead the world by hosting the ..

Modi regime can't mislead the world by hosting the G20 summit in IIOJK: Mushaal

33 seconds ago
 Govt saved country from bankruptcy through taking ..

Govt saved country from bankruptcy through taking strong economic decisions: Mif ..

36 minutes ago
 'Islamist terror' suspect arrested in deadly Oslo ..

'Islamist terror' suspect arrested in deadly Oslo attack

36 minutes ago
 Erdogan signals no progress on Sweden's NATO bid

Erdogan signals no progress on Sweden's NATO bid

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.