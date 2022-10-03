UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Calls For Long-term US Commitment To Cope With Climate Challenges

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 03, 2022 | 11:45 AM

Pakistan calls for long-term US commitment to cope with climate challenges

Pakistan Ambassador to US Masood Khan says both Pakistan and the US have been partner in peace and now they need to confront this challenge together and transform crisis into an opportunity by building back better and greener.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 3rd, 2022) Pakistan's Ambassador to the US Masood Khan has called for long term commitment of the US to enable Pakistan cope with the challenge posed by climate induced floods.

Addressing a congregation of Pakistani-American Press Association in Washington, he said both Pakistan and the US have been partner in peace and now they need to confront this challenge together and transform crisis into an opportunity by building back better and greener.

The Ambassador said recent devastations caused by unprecedented floods in Pakistan and Hurricance IAN in Florida and adjacent states has clearly demonstrated that no country is immune to the phenomenon of climate change. He said we need to come together and act fast before it is too late.

The Ambassador thanked the US Administration, Congress, private sector, philanthropists and others who contributed in their individual capacity to show their solidarity with their Pakistani friends.

He also lauded Pakistani American community for their generous support to relief and rescue of the affected population.

Ambassador Masood Khan said the future of Pakistan-US relation is bright.

Renowned Scholar Akbar Ahmed, in his remarks, highlighted the need for the two countries to develop a better understanding of each other.

Disaster Operations Specialist at the USAID's office in the US Alison Lapp reiterated that the US is committed to stand by Pakistan at this difficult hour.

Related Topics

Pakistan Washington Florida Sardar Masood Khan Congress National University

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd October 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

1 day ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

1 day ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.