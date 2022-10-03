Pakistan calls for long-term US commitment to cope with climate challenges

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan Ambassador to US Masood Khan says both Pakistan and the US have been partner in peace and now they need to confront this challenge together and transform crisis into an opportunity by building back better and greener.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 3rd, 2022) Pakistan's Ambassador to the US Masood Khan has called for long term commitment of the US to enable Pakistan cope with the challenge posed by climate induced floods.

Addressing a congregation of Pakistani-American Press Association in Washington, he said both Pakistan and the US have been partner in peace and now they need to confront this challenge together and transform crisis into an opportunity by building back better and greener.

The Ambassador said recent devastations caused by unprecedented floods in Pakistan and Hurricance IAN in Florida and adjacent states has clearly demonstrated that no country is immune to the phenomenon of climate change. He said we need to come together and act fast before it is too late.

The Ambassador thanked the US Administration, Congress, private sector, philanthropists and others who contributed in their individual capacity to show their solidarity with their Pakistani friends.

He also lauded Pakistani American community for their generous support to relief and rescue of the affected population.

Ambassador Masood Khan said the future of Pakistan-US relation is bright.

Renowned Scholar Akbar Ahmed, in his remarks, highlighted the need for the two countries to develop a better understanding of each other.

Disaster Operations Specialist at the USAID's office in the US Alison Lapp reiterated that the US is committed to stand by Pakistan at this difficult hour.