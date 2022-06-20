Pakistan calls on Int’l community to support UNHCR’s efforts in support of refugees

(@Abdulla99267510)

Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar says the renewed international commitment is need of the hour to provide adequate financing for Afghan refugees, including their safe and dignified return.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 20th, 2022) Pakistan has called on the international community to support UN Refugee Agency in its efforts towards durable solutions for refugees worldwide.

In a statement issued in Islamabad on Monday on the occasion of World Refugee Day, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said renewed international commitment is need of the hour to provide adequate financing for Afghan refugees, including their safe and dignified return.

He said necessary measures should be taken for the stability and sustainable socio-economic development of Afghanistan, in order to avert the possibility of any future refugee exodus from the country.

Paying special tribute to UNHCR for its commendable work in support of refugees, the spokesperson expressed readiness to further strengthen Pakistan's partnership with the Refugee Agency.