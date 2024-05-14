Open Menu

Pakistan, China Reiterate Resolve To Accelerate All CPEC Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Pakistan, China reiterate resolve to accelerate all CPEC projects

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Pakistan and China on Tuesday expressed joint determination to accelerate progress on all projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) including ML-I upgradation, Gwadar Port, and realignment of Karakorum Highway.

The bilateral ties and cooperation were discussed in a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC), Liu Jianchao here.

The deputy prime minister is on a four-day visit to China mainly to co-chair the Fifth Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

In the meeting, the two leaders also reaffirmed the importance of the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China and to further reinforce mutually beneficial collaboration.

They discussed the longstanding cooperation and exchanges between the political parties of Pakistan and the Communist Party of China.

Senator Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm support to China on its core issues while Minister Liu expressed China’s support for Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and high-quality socioeconomic development.

The deputy prime minister and foreign minister expressed condolences and shock over Chinese casualties in the heinous Shangla attack. He reiterated Pakistan’s firm resolve to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and to bring perpetrators of the Shangla attack to justice.

He underlined the measures taken by Pakistan to ensure enhanced security of Chinese projects, personnel and institutions in Pakistan.

Senator Dar invited Liu Jianchao to visit Pakistan to co-chair the next meeting of CPEC Joint Consultative Mechanism of Political Parties this year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Prime Minister China Ishaq Dar Visit CPEC Gwadar Progress Shangla All

Recent Stories

SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Im ..

SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via vi ..

12 minutes ago
 Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind

Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind

2 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding coope ..

Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China

3 hours ago
 Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at F ..

Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

5 hours ago
Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘s ..

Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’

14 hours ago
 Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid ..

Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil

14 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

14 hours ago
 ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on ..

ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats

14 hours ago
 N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-see ..

N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda

14 hours ago
 UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls f ..

UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls for probe

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan