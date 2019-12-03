UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Coast Guard Seizes 1770 Kg Chars From Mountain In Gwadar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 11:26 PM

Pakistan Coast Guard seizes 1770 kg chars from mountain in Gwadar

Pakistan Coast Guard (PCG) personnel recovered 1770 kg chars from Sallar Muantain area of Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Coast Guard (PCG) personnel recovered 1770 kg chars from Sallar Muantain area of Gwadar.

Spokesman of PCG said on Tuesday that these narcotics were recovered during an operation.

He said these narcotics would have been smuggled to other countries, adding strict action would be taken against smugglers in order to eliminate such a heinous business.

Further investigation was underway in this regard.

