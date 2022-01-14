UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Committed To Provide All Out Support To Afghan People: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2022 | 10:44 PM

The Apex Committee Friday again expressed concerns over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and vowed that Pakistan would not abandon Afghans in their time of need

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The Apex Committee Friday again expressed concerns over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and vowed that Pakistan would not abandon Afghans in their time of need.

It renewed its appeal to the international community and relief agencies to provide aid at this critical juncture to avert economic collapse and to save precious lives in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the authorities concerned to explore bilateral cooperation with friendly countries as well to stave off humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan by exporting qualified and trained manpower especially in medical, IT, Finance and accounting.

He also directed to extend cooperation in the fields of railways, minerals, pharmaceuticals and media to help in Afghanistan's rehabilitation and development.

Earlier the Apex Committee was updated on the progress made on relief of in-kind humanitarian assistance worth Rs.

five billion which comprised of food commodities including 50,000 MT of wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters and other supplies.

The Apex Committee was informed that Afghanistan was at the verge of hunger and crisis situation during this harsh winter. The crisis made it difficult for the people to get enough food and shelter.

The committee resolved to stand together with Afghan people and urged relief agencies to take immediate action.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister Ch Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yousaf, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and senior civil and military officers.

