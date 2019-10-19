Pakistan condemns bomb blasts in mosque in Afghanistan: FO

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th October, 2019) Pakistan has strongly condemned the bomb blasts in a mosque in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, which resulted in the loss of a large number of lives and injuries to scores of others.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stands in solidarity with the government and people of Afghanistan in their fight against terrorism.The Spokesperson said that we share the grief of the bereaved families and offer deepest sympathies and condolences over their loss in this mindless act of terrorism.The Spokesperson said our prayers are with the victims and their loved ones in this difficult time.