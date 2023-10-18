Open Menu

Pakistan Conducts Successful Flight Test Of Ababeel Weapon System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Ababeel Weapon System

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a successful flight test of Ababeel Weapon System aimed at re-validating various design, technical parameters and performance evaluation of different sub-systems of the weapon system.

"The missile system is aimed at strengthening deterrence and enhancing strategic stability in the region through the operationalization of Full Spectrum Deterrence in the overall construct of Credible Minimum Deterrence," an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The test flight launch was witnessed by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and senior officers from Strategic Plans Division and Strategic Forces Command, Scientists and Engineers of Strategic Organizations.

The CJCSC appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of all those who contributed towards the successful test.

The President, Prime Minister and Services Chiefs also congratulated all members of the Strategic Forces on the achievement.

