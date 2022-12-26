UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Continues To Support Somalia In National Development: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Pakistan continues to support Somalia in national development: Qamar Zaman Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Advisor for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Sunday reiterated Pakistan's full support and assistance to the Somalian government in carrying out the national development efforts.

Speaking at the cultural show organized by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in honor of the Somali ministerial delegation led by Interior Minister of Somalia Ahmed Moalim Figi at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts, he said, "The struggle of Pakistan for democracy and its broad-based constitution is the best model for Somalia to learn the state building experiences." He said the educational institutes of Pakistan was imparting the technical and professional knowledge to the youth of Somalia which was a matter of pride for Pakistan.

Kaira said that Pakistan and Somalia had strong cultural relations which needed to be strengthened more.

"There is a huge potential of cooperation between both the countries which is needed to explore further," he maintained.

He urged experts on both sides to play their role to chalk-out possibilities of mutual cooperation to enhance bilateral relations.

The advisor extended his gratitude to the UNDP for making the ministerial study tour of Somalian delegation to Pakistan.

Lauding the cultural performances of the artist at the show, Interior Minister of Somalia Ahmed Moalim Figi extended his gratitude for the ministry of information for organizing a colorful event where the delegation had some time to enjoy the artistic presentation of Pakistani culture.

"We had a very productive and busy week in Pakistan which encapsulated diplomatic, constitutional and political discussions and we have learned a lot from Pakistan," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Somalia Interior Minister Democracy Qamar Zaman Kaira Gilgit Baltistan Sunday Undp Event From Government Best

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders 2022 issues report on its ..

Muslim Council of Elders 2022 issues report on its achievements in 2022

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Africa, offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Africa, offers condolences over victims of f ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organis ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organises first meeting of Farmers’ ..

7 hours ago
 Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people ..

Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people over last three years

7 hours ago
 SteelFab 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from ..

SteelFab 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from around world at Expo Sharjah

7 hours ago
 Shurooq’s destinations to ring New Year with col ..

Shurooq’s destinations to ring New Year with colourful lights

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.