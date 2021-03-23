UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Day Celebrated With National Zeal In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 09:01 PM

Pakistan Day celebrated with national zeal in Balochistan

Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Day was celebrated with national zeal across Balochistan on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Day was celebrated with national zeal across Balochistan on Tuesday.

The day dawned with a 21-gun salute in the provincial capital, and special prayers in the mosques throughout the province after morning prayers for the stability and prosperity of the country.

The National Flag was hoisted atop the Governor House, Balochistan Assembly and other important government installations.

According to reports, several functions and rallies were taken out to mark the Pakistan Day in all the districts, including Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Kharan, Chaghi, Pishin, Chaman, Lasbella, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Sibi, Bolan, Mach, Zhob, Loralai, Khuzdar, Kalat and other areas amid tight security.

Various political parties and civil society organizations also held big rallies in Quetta and other areas as part of Pakistan Day celebrations.

Tehreek-e- Nefaz Fiqh Jafaria Balochistan brought out a procession, which culminated at near Press club Quetta after marching on different roads. The participants raised slogans in favour of country and Pakistan armed forces.

Different events were organized in collaboration of the provincial government, Pakistan Army, Levies Force, Police and Frontier Corps in different other parts of the province to celebrate Pakistan Day.

Deputy commissioners Captain (retired) Jamil Ahmed Baloch of Nushki, Mir Mumtaz Ali Khetran of Kohlu, Muhammad Afzal Khusthi of Musakhel, Syed Zahid Shah of Sibi, Saifullah Khetran of Awaran, Muhammad Ramzan Palal of Pishin, and others hoisted national flags in their areas.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Army Police Governor Civil Society Pakistan Day Zhob Chaman Sibi Bolan Kalat Kharan Kohlu Khuzdar Pishin Loralai Mastung Nasirabad Nushki Awaran Zahid Shah All Government

Recent Stories

Ex-Venezuela Official Pleads Guilty to Bribery, Mo ..

2 minutes ago

US Urges China to Stop Using Maritime Militia to ' ..

2 minutes ago

NATO to Continue to Adapt to Rising Threats, Inclu ..

2 minutes ago

Patrushev to Report to Putin on Fight Against 'Exp ..

13 minutes ago

March 23 reminds sacrifices for separate homeland: ..

13 minutes ago

Field formations directed to complete survey of cr ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.