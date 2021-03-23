Pakistan Day celebrated with national zeal in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Day was celebrated with national zeal across Balochistan on Tuesday.

The day dawned with a 21-gun salute in the provincial capital, and special prayers in the mosques throughout the province after morning prayers for the stability and prosperity of the country.

The National Flag was hoisted atop the Governor House, Balochistan Assembly and other important government installations.

According to reports, several functions and rallies were taken out to mark the Pakistan Day in all the districts, including Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Kharan, Chaghi, Pishin, Chaman, Lasbella, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Sibi, Bolan, Mach, Zhob, Loralai, Khuzdar, Kalat and other areas amid tight security.

Various political parties and civil society organizations also held big rallies in Quetta and other areas as part of Pakistan Day celebrations.

Tehreek-e- Nefaz Fiqh Jafaria Balochistan brought out a procession, which culminated at near Press club Quetta after marching on different roads. The participants raised slogans in favour of country and Pakistan armed forces.

Different events were organized in collaboration of the provincial government, Pakistan Army, Levies Force, Police and Frontier Corps in different other parts of the province to celebrate Pakistan Day.

Deputy commissioners Captain (retired) Jamil Ahmed Baloch of Nushki, Mir Mumtaz Ali Khetran of Kohlu, Muhammad Afzal Khusthi of Musakhel, Syed Zahid Shah of Sibi, Saifullah Khetran of Awaran, Muhammad Ramzan Palal of Pishin, and others hoisted national flags in their areas.