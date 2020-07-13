UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Decides To Resume Afghan Exports At Wagah Border Crossing

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 02:10 PM

Pakistan decides to resume Afghan exports at Wagah border crossing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :At a special request of the Government of Afghanistan and with a view to facilitating Afghanistan's transit trade, Pakistan has decided to resume Afghan exports through Wagah border crossing from July 15 after implementing COVID-19 related protocols.

"With this step, Pakistan has fulfilled its commitments under Pakistan-Afghanistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA). Pakistan has restored bilateral trade and Afghan transit trade at all border crossing terminals to pre-COVID-19 status," Foreign office spokesperson in a press release on Monday said.

Pakistan remained fully committed to further strengthening its bilateral relations with Afghanistan in all areas including trade and to facilitate Afghanistan's transit trade under APTTA, it added.

More Stories From Pakistan

