UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Effectively Implements Strategy To Control COVID-19 Pandemic: Dr Faisal

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:10 AM

Pakistan effectively implements strategy to control COVID-19 pandemic: Dr Faisal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Dr Faisal Sultan on Thursday said that Pakistan was among the few countries from whom the international community should learn how to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the seminar on 'the COVID Pandemic: Lessons from Italy and Pakistan', at the Institute of Regional Studies, Dr Faisal said that the government of Pakistan had made and implemented its strategy against Coronavirus with full dedication and commitment.

He said that decisions were made and steps were taken on the basis of experts' opinions and applying scientific methods. He added a dedicated team at National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) was responsible to monitor the daily pandemic situation and prepare action plan in coordination with the provinces and district administrations.

Dr Faisal said, "World can learn from about how to fight future pandemics due to hard work of our frontline health workers and doctors." He said that Pakistan deployed the infrastructure built up over many years for polio to combat Covid-19 as the community health workers who had been trained to go door-to-door vaccinating children for polio had been utilized for surveillance, contact tracing and care.

He said that it was collective efforts from the platform of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) due to which not only Pakistan proved all international estimates regarding the number of cases wrong but also minimized the cases.

He said that sincere efforts were made to further push back the virus. Pakistan had closed its borders and took a number of steps to stop the transmission due to which the first case of Covid-19 was reported very late, he added.

Similarly, he added, a policy of smart lock down was implemented to control disease spread through industries, including the construction industry, educational institutions, restaurants, marriage halls and markets.

He said that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was involved to ensure medical equipment and health related supplies at the earliest due to which coordination with the provinces improved.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Polio Marriage Italy Market All From Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

3 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

3 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

3 hours ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

3 hours ago
 OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Obser ..

OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Observation Groups - Russian Repres ..

3 hours ago
 Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Imp ..

Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Importance of EU Lawmakers' Repor ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.