Pakistan Envoy In Brussels Meets DG EU

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2024 | 11:43 PM

Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxumberg, and the European Union, Amna Baloch on Tuesday met Director General for Education, Youth, Sports and Culture EU Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen in Brussels

During the meeting, they discussed the ongoing engagement between Pakistan and the European Union on education-related matters. They also exchanged views on strengthening multi-sectoral knowledge partnership between the two sides.

