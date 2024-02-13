Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxumberg, and the European Union, Amna Baloch on Tuesday met Director General for Education, Youth, Sports and Culture EU Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen in Brussels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxumberg, and the European Union, Amna Baloch on Tuesday met Director General for education, Youth, sports and Culture EU Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen in Brussels.

During the meeting, they discussed the ongoing engagement between Pakistan and the European Union on education-related matters. They also exchanged views on strengthening multi-sectoral knowledge partnership between the two sides.