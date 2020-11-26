UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, EU To Further Strengthen Cooperation Through Collaborative Engagements: Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

Pakistan, EU to further strengthen cooperation through collaborative engagements: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan's envoy to the European Union, Luxembourg and Belgium Ambassador Zaheer A Janjua and Nicola Procaccini, Member of the European Parliament and Chair of the European Parliament's Delegation for Relations with South Asia have agreed to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the EU in diverse fields through collaborative engagements.

During a virtual meeting while expressing satisfaction on the upward trajectory of relationship between the European Union and Pakistan, Ambassador Janjua said the recently held 5th round of Pak EU Strategic Dialogue as well as the 6th round of Pakistan-European Union Political Dialogue were reflective of continued engagements between the two sides.

According to a press release on Wednesday, Ambassador Janjua briefed MEP Procaccini about the existing collaboration between the two sides, especially in trade, investment, education, science & technology, people-to-people contacts, human rights and development cooperation.

Underscoring the importance of the mutually-beneficial GSP Plus, Ambassador Janjua hoped Pakistan and the European Union would continue to work together to mitigate the negative effect, of COVID 19 pandemic on Pak-EU trade, especially Pakistan's exports to the EU.

He said the EU was a traditional friend of Pakistan and a major trading and investment partner. The relations between the two sides were pursued through regular high-level engagements, robust institutional arrangements and structured dialogues, he added.\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exports Education Parliament European Union Luxembourg Belgium Asia

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;The Hope Consortium&#039; ..

1 hour ago

UAE Participates in 37th Ministerial Conference of ..

1 hour ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces attends conclus ..

2 hours ago

1st &quot;Jewels of Emirates&quot; Show begins at ..

2 hours ago

Saqr Ghobash receives GCC Secretary-General

2 hours ago

World-renowned artistic director immerses in Emira ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.