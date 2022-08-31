UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Expects Rise In Diseases Across Country After Heavy Floods - Local Health Experts

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Pakistan Expects Rise in Diseases Across Country After Heavy Floods - Local Health Experts

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Pakistan's health experts warned on Wednesday that around 5 million people may get sick in the flood-affected regions in the coming weeks, with children being especially at risk.

In particular, Pakistanis may face the outbreaks of diarrhea, cholera, gastroenteritis, typhoid as well as dengue and malaria.

"Of the 33 million people affected due to monsoon rains and floods across Pakistan, it is estimated that around five million people, including children, would get sick due to outbreak of water-borne and vector-borne diseases in the next four to 12 weeks," public health expert and Vice-Chancellor of the Health Services academy (HSA) Islamabad Shahzad Ali was quoted by The news as saying.

According to estimates, the outbreak of diseases could require additional drugs and medical equipment worth 1 billion rupees (over $4.

5 million).

Ali also stated that children would be at greater risk due to weak immunity and the outbreak could kill hundreds of them if preventive measures were not taken.

On Tuesday, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that at least 1,136 people had died and more than 1,500 others sustained injuries since the start of monsoon season on June 14. Floods have also destroyed 3,457 kilometers (2,148 miles) of roads and washed away 157 bridges.

Last week, Pakistan declared a state of emergency and called on other countries and international organizations to provide assistance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Dengue Drugs Immunity Died May June Billion Million Rains

Recent Stories

Contempt case: Imran Khan directed to submit reply ..

Contempt case: Imran Khan directed to submit reply till Sept 7

4 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matche ..

Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matches

1 hour ago
 US announces $30m for flood-hit Pakistan

US announces $30m for flood-hit Pakistan

2 hours ago
 US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupe ..

US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupee

2 hours ago
 To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspirac ..

To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspiracy against the country.Khawaja ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Junior League: teams and their mentors co ..

Pakistan Junior League: teams and their mentors confirmed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.