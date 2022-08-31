Pakistan Expects Rise in Diseases Across Country After Heavy Floods - Local Health Experts

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Pakistan's health experts warned on Wednesday that around 5 million people may get sick in the flood-affected regions in the coming weeks, with children being especially at risk.

In particular, Pakistanis may face the outbreaks of diarrhea, cholera, gastroenteritis, typhoid as well as dengue and malaria.

"Of the 33 million people affected due to monsoon rains and floods across Pakistan, it is estimated that around five million people, including children, would get sick due to outbreak of water-borne and vector-borne diseases in the next four to 12 weeks," public health expert and Vice-Chancellor of the Health Services academy (HSA) Islamabad Shahzad Ali was quoted by The news as saying.

According to estimates, the outbreak of diseases could require additional drugs and medical equipment worth 1 billion rupees (over $4.

5 million).

Ali also stated that children would be at greater risk due to weak immunity and the outbreak could kill hundreds of them if preventive measures were not taken.

On Tuesday, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that at least 1,136 people had died and more than 1,500 others sustained injuries since the start of monsoon season on June 14. Floods have also destroyed 3,457 kilometers (2,148 miles) of roads and washed away 157 bridges.

Last week, Pakistan declared a state of emergency and called on other countries and international organizations to provide assistance.