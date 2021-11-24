UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Faces An Alarming Increase In Diabetes Patients

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 07:59 PM

Pakistan faces an alarming increase in diabetes patients

Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) Wednesday arranged an online media session connected with World Diabetes Day to create awareness regarding the country's increasing number of diabetes patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) Wednesday arranged an online media session connected with World Diabetes Day to create awareness regarding the country's increasing number of diabetes patients.

Leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, while speaking on the occasion as Chief Guest, said that health was the top priority of PTI" s government, and the government was taking steps to overcome the disease" s burden.

"Today's media session contains essential information; such sessions should be held in every province so that the people can know the difference between healthy and unhealthy foods", he said.

Prof. Abdul Basit, Director, General Diabetic Association of Pakistan, while highlighting the current situation of diabetes in Pakistan, said that diabetes was increasing alarmingly in Pakistan.

The number of people living with diabetes in Pakistan has increased from 19 million to 33 million in the last two years, while Pakistan has surpassed the United States in the number of people living with diseases and is now ranked 3rd highest globally.

In addition to diabetes, there were 10 million people with impaired glucose tolerance (IGT), while Obesity has doubled in children during the last seven years.

"If immediate steps are not taken, the situation will become out of control. Our country's children and adolescents are even now becoming diabetic," he added.

He said that increase was due to ignorance and lack of guidance.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Khawaja Masood Ahmad, National Coordinator of Nutrition, said that excessive consumption of sugar-sweetened Beverages was one of the major causes of heart disease, obesity, diabetes and other NCDs, so we need to focus on our diet and stop taking Sugar-sweetened Beverages, to protect our young from the deadly diseases.

Secretary-General Pakistan Hypertension League and Executive Member Cardiovascular Forum Prof. Muhammad Ishaq said that heart disease in Pakistan grew worryingly. Forty-seven people die every hour in Pakistan due to heart attacks.

"Diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, obesity and hypertension are deadly, so we need not only to avoid sugar-sweetened beverages but also increase taxes on them to reduce their access to the public," he said.

Sana Ullah Ghumman, General Secretary PANAH, Munawar Hussain, from food Policy Program and others also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Young United States Media From Government Top Million Opposition

Recent Stories

UK judge agrees Abramovich claim in Putin book def ..

UK judge agrees Abramovich claim in Putin book defamatory

33 seconds ago
 Moldova Asked to Pay for Gas on November 26, Gazpr ..

Moldova Asked to Pay for Gas on November 26, Gazprom Agreed Not to Stop Supplies

34 seconds ago
 Russian COVID-19 Vaccine for Adolescents Received ..

Russian COVID-19 Vaccine for Adolescents Received Marketing Authorization - Gama ..

36 seconds ago
 France's Benzema gets one-year suspended term in s ..

France's Benzema gets one-year suspended term in sex tape case

37 seconds ago
 Polish Prime Minister to Discuss Nord Stream 2 Wit ..

Polish Prime Minister to Discuss Nord Stream 2 With Merkel on Thursday

10 minutes ago
 French President, Polish Prime Minister Discuss Mi ..

French President, Polish Prime Minister Discuss Migration Issue at Belarus-Polan ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.