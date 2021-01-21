UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Firmly Believes In ACD's Founding Values; Committed To Vision 2030, Ankara Declaration: FM

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 08:36 PM

Pakistan firmly believes in ACD's founding values; committed to Vision 2030, Ankara Declaration: FM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi while welcoming the establishment of Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Permanent Secretariat in Kuwait on Thursday reiterated Pakistan's firm belief in ACD's founding values and its commitment to ACD's Vision 2030 and the Ankara Declaration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi while welcoming the establishment of Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Permanent Secretariat in Kuwait on Thursday reiterated Pakistan's firm belief in ACD's founding values and its commitment to ACD's Vision 2030 and the Ankara Declaration.

The Foreign Minister expressed these views while representing Pakistan at the 17th ACD Ministerial meeting held in a virtual format on 21 January 2021.

He said ACD being a leading platform has transformed into a robust institutional mechanism for dialogue and discussions among the member states on issues of mutual interest, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

Highlighting the devastating repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on sustainable development and developing countries, Pakistan stressed the need to coordinate actions, benefit from each other's experiences, and pool resources for responding to the pandemic and financing the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The Foreign Minister stated that Pakistan was open to share its experience and internationally acknowledged approach in effectively combating the pandemic, and emphasized the need for the COVID-19 vaccine to become easily and equitably accessible to all.

Assuring full support to the ACD's agenda on Tourism and Culture, being the Co-prime Mover, Pakistan stated that the theme "the New Normal and Safe and Healthy Tourism" will help in fostering networking, improving connectivity, and promoting tourism in the ACD Member States.

Highlighting the importance of connectivity and announcing an early convening of the inaugural meeting of the Executive Committee of the Joint Working Group on Connectivity, Pakistan emphasized the need to implement the ACD Blueprint 2021-2030 and the Road Map for ACD Regional Connectivity.

ACD is a continent-wide forum, which provides a platform to Asian countries to regularly exchange views on areas of mutual interest and foster an Asian community. Pakistan is one of the founding members of ACD and assigns high priority to this forum.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Kuwait Road Ankara January All From Share Asia

Recent Stories

Masdar, China Gezhouba Group, to explore global co ..

26 minutes ago

Police apprehend burglar hours after breaking in j ..

5 minutes ago

SAPM directs strict action against those involved ..

5 minutes ago

DG Fisheries visits Tilapia Research Centre Projec ..

5 minutes ago

European Parliamentarians Introduce Resolution to ..

9 minutes ago

Lavrov to Meet With Swedish Foreign Minister in Mo ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.