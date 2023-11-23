Pakistan firmly supports two-state solution of Palestine issue: President

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday reiterated that Pakistan firmly supported a just and peaceful resolution of the Palestine issue, based on the two-state solution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday reiterated that Pakistan firmly supported a just and peaceful resolution of the Palestine issue, based on the two-state solution.

He expressed these views while talking to Imam Khatib at Masjid Al-Haram and Advisor at Saudi Royal Courts of Saudi Arabia, Dr Saleh bin Abdullah Humaid, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy, also attended the meeting.

He said that the world must realize the pain of the Palestinian people and play its role in ending the Israeli atrocities in Gaza that had killed thousands of innocent people, including women and children.

The meeting exchanged views on the situation in Gaza, Islamophobia, and other challenges being faced by the Islamic World.

Welcoming the Imam Khatib, the president said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed excellent brotherly relations, based on common faith, shared history, and people-to-people contacts.

Dr Saleh bin Abdullah Humaid said that the Muslim World had adopted a unanimous stance on the Palestine issue that the Palestinians should be given their due rights based on the two-state solution.

He remarked that joint efforts by the Muslim World were needed to end the ongoing violence and atrocities in Palestine and extend humanitarian and diplomatic support.

President Alvi appreciated the role played by Saudi Arabia for important Muslim causes.

He emphasized the need for unity and solidarity among Muslim nations to address the common challenges being faced by them.

The president lauded the Saudi leadership for the recent Saudi-Iran normalization of relations and termed it a major breakthrough that would bring peace and security in the region, besides promoting trade and development.

He also appreciated the Saudi initiatives for peace and stability in Yemen, Syria, and Sudan.

The president deeply thanked Saudi Arabia for its economic support to Pakistan in difficult times as well as for extending humanitarian aid and supporting development projects, especially in the education and healthcare sectors in Pakistan.

He also highlighted the issue of Islamophobia, particularly in India, and the atrocities being committed by India against the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that India was changing the demography of IIOJK and was involved in the ethnic cleansing of Muslims.

Dr Saleh bin Abdullah Humaid expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him by the Government of Pakistan.