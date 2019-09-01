UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan For Closer Bilateral Relations With Nigeria: Zulfiqar Bukhari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan for closer bilateral relations with Nigeria: Zulfiqar Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :The Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari has expressed the desire for closer bilateral relations between Pakistan and Nigeria.

Pakistanis and Nigerians would gain a lot if the two countries increased their trade and cultural relations, he said during a meeting with Khomeini Bukhari, Director of Africa Division of Peel Aston Global, in Londo United Kingdom.

They discussed business and economic opportunities in Nigeria, Daily Trust reported.

Khomeini, in his response, said his organisation planned to host a 'Made in Pakistan Expo' in Lagos for big Pakistani companies to showcase their products and services as well as explore Nigeria.

"The planned Pakistan International Airlines two flights a week from Islamabad to Lagos will lead to the establishment of Nigerian-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Islamabad Prime Minister Business Lagos Lead United Kingdom Nigeria Chamber Commerce From PIA

Recent Stories

Emirati female doctors complete 1.5 million volunt ..

2 minutes ago

Visa-free travel to Paraguay for Emiratis

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Uzbekistani President on ..

2 hours ago

Warsan project to provide 3,866 residential units ..

3 hours ago

Malaysian King honours Chairman of Emirates Fatwa ..

4 hours ago

UAE Press: Terrorists cannot be allowed to usurp Y ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.