Pakistan for closer bilateral relations with Nigeria: Zulfiqar Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :The Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari has expressed the desire for closer bilateral relations between Pakistan and Nigeria.

Pakistanis and Nigerians would gain a lot if the two countries increased their trade and cultural relations, he said during a meeting with Khomeini Bukhari, Director of Africa Division of Peel Aston Global, in Londo United Kingdom.

They discussed business and economic opportunities in Nigeria, Daily Trust reported.

Khomeini, in his response, said his organisation planned to host a 'Made in Pakistan Expo' in Lagos for big Pakistani companies to showcase their products and services as well as explore Nigeria.

"The planned Pakistan International Airlines two flights a week from Islamabad to Lagos will lead to the establishment of Nigerian-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce," he said.