Youth a true strength of Pakistan: Rana Mashhood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has said that Pakistani youth are the true strength of the nation and the government is committed to equipping them with education, skills, and opportunities to excel both nationally and internationally.

He expressed these views while addressing the Future Synergy Event 3.0 at the University of Lahore on Tuesday.

He said that under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Youth Programme is working day and night to provide free training, internships, and access to global employment opportunities. He emphasized that the government is determined to empower young men and women equally, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to Pakistan’s progress. He added that the government, just three days ago, approved the new National Youth Policy which, he said, will prove to be a game-changer. The policy outlines a comprehensive framework for creating employment avenues, promoting entrepreneurship, developing digital platforms, expanding sports opportunities, and opening new pathways in emerging fields.

The Chairman stressed that special focus is being given to women, ensuring they benefit fully from new initiatives. “Our priority is to empower women, because no nation can prosper without their active participation,” he said. He further noted that the programme is also investing in e-sports and other innovative sectors to create platforms where Pakistani youth can demonstrate their talent at the global level.

Rana Mashhood underlined that Pakistani youth are being prepared to compete internationally through free training programmes and skill development initiatives. “If you work hard, the doors of the world will open for you,” he remarked, adding that countries where visas were once difficult for Pakistanis are now opening their doors, which is recognition of Pakistan’s talent and potential.

Discussing regional and global dynamics, he said the world today is defined by technological competition. “We have defeated India in the field of technology, and today the world acknowledges Pakistan’s potential,” he stated. He added that while India faces humiliation at the international level, Pakistan’s stature is growing due to its resilience, talent, and innovation.

He said that Pakistan’s brave armed forces are defending the country’s borders, while another crucial battle is being fought within, to ensure a prosperous and dignified future for the youth. “We are creating new platforms across Pakistan so that our boys and girls can showcase their skills, secure opportunities, and build a better tomorrow,” he added.

Rana Mashhood said that the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme is dedicated to creating opportunities, fostering inclusion, and preparing the young generation to be the architects of a secure, prosperous, and progressive Pakistan.