Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Pakistan Hajj mission hosting with quality food, best arrangements at hotel accommodations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Director Pakistan Hajj Mission in Madina Munawwarah, Zia-Ur-Rehman Khan Tuesday said that Pakistan Hajj mission was utilizing all available resources to provide best quality food facilities to the pilgrims to ensure a smooth and peaceful religious obligation.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said that every pilgrim coming from Hajj had been expressing complete satisfaction about the food quality and the best arrangements made at their hotel accommodations.

The director said that the Hajj Mission had selected seven catering companies out of 29 to provide three meals a day to the guests of Allah Almighty after a competitive bidding in a transparent manner.

He said inspection teams from 5-6 Saudi departments, including Food and Drugs, the Firefighting department and the Commerce Ministry, conducted regular visiting to their production sites and kitchen, showing zero tolerance for any kind of negligence.

The director Hajj asserted pilgrims were the guests of Allah Almighty and they were respectable to them.

He said it was their responsibility to serve them, listen to their concerns and redress their complaints if any.

“We have placed a highly effective mechanism to ensure the quality of the food, with continuous vigilance by Pakistani volunteers during food preparation and round-the-clock monitoring in the kitchens,” he added.

“We have made the food timings flexible to avoid rushes, and we have also provided food parcel facilities,” he said.

Replying a question, he said that pilgrims could lodge their complaints online and through app of the ministry of Religious Affairs.

"We are also approaching to the pilgrims for their feedback after their complaints are addressed to ensure that the matter was resolved successfully," he added.

