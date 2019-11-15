UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Has Set On Journey To Prosperity After Sacrifices Of Security Officials: Army Chief

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 06:10 PM

Pakistan has set on journey to prosperity after sacrifices of security officials: Army Chief

COAS visits FC Gallery, pays tribute to security officials for their sacrifices.

PESHAWAR:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2019) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that Pakistan has set on the journey of the socia and economic development with the efforts of security forces.
According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited FC Museum in Khyber PakhtoonKhwa and Qila gallery which was opened for the general public.

The Army Chief also appreciated the sacrifices of Frontier Core in FATA and other parts of Khyber PakhtoonKhwa. He said the prosperity and stability of the economy was the result of the security forces.

He paid tribute to the security officials in Khyber PakhtoonKhwa. He stated that the development process could be expanded after the security officials' efforts for peace.

