Pakistan HC, consulates in UK to stop manual processing of visa cases Feb 1st

The officials say that all visa applications are required to be processed through online visa portal only.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2021) Pakistan High Commission in London and Consulates General in Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester decided not to entertain any manual visa application from 1st of next month.

The decision was taken in line with Government of Pakistan's decision to stop manual processing of visa cases from 1st January last. All visa applications are required to be processed through online visa portal only.

