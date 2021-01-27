UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan HC, Consulates In UK To Stop Manual Processing Of Visa Cases Feb 1st

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 12:57 PM

Pakistan HC, consulates in UK to stop manual processing of visa cases Feb 1st

The officials say that all visa applications are required to be processed through online visa portal only.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2021) Pakistan High Commission in London and Consulates General in Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester decided not to entertain any manual visa application from 1st of next month.

The decision was taken in line with Government of Pakistan's decision to stop manual processing of visa cases from 1st January last. All visa applications are required to be processed through online visa portal only.

(More to Come)

Related Topics

Pakistan London Bradford Manchester Birmingham Glasgow January Visa All From Government

Recent Stories

CBUAE commences operational procedures to execute ..

31 seconds ago

Betting website live-streamed first-day match betw ..

19 minutes ago

Japan may extend state of emergency over COVID-19: ..

10 minutes ago

Man electrocuted to death in faisalabad

10 minutes ago

Tanker with 50,000 liter oil overturns in Jafaraba ..

10 minutes ago

France's Sanofi to Assist Pfizer, BioNTech in COVI ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.