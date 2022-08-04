Pakistan HC in Dhaka observes Youm-e-Istehsal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan's High Commission in Dhaka on Thursday organized a virtual event to observe Youm-e-Istehsal to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and pay tribute to extraordinary services of the late Hurriyat Leader, Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

The event was attended by Pakistan community members as well as local media representatives, a press release issued by the High Commission said.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Convener, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) briefed the meeting on the gross and systematic human rights violations being committed against the Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces.

He informed that the large presence of over one million Indian occupied forces have practically turned the Jammu & Kashmir into a prison where everyone was under arrest.

However, he added, that despite large scale persecution, the people of IIOJK remain steadfast in their struggle against brutal foreign occupation.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi appealed to the international community and peace loving countries to hold India accountable for its unabated illegal actions and crimes against the people of IIOJK and implement the relevant UN resolutions while allowing Kashmiris to exercise their inalienable right of self-determination.

Pakistan's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Imran Ahmed Siddiqui in his remarks reiterated the message of the Pakistani leadership, and conveyed steadfast political, moral and diplomatic support of the government and people of Pakistan for the brothers and sisters of IIOJK till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination as per UN Security Council resolutions.

The High Commissioner said that the struggle of the people of IIOJK has been a battle of hope against overwhelming odds, of courage against fear, and of sacrifice against tyranny; but through all of it, the Kashmiri people have persisted, unrelenting and proud like they have always been, to deny India the perverse gratification of subjugating them.

Siddiqui reiterated firm resolve of Pakistan to continue raising the issue of Jammu & Kashmir at every available forum, adding that India's illegal actions of August 5, 2019 have further strengthened the bond between the people of IIOJK and Pakistan.

Dedicating this Kashmir Exploitation Day event to the extraordinary life and services of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, the High Commissioner requested the participants to pay their respects to the great Kashmiri leader.