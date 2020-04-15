UrduPoint.com
Pakistan High Commission London To Facilitate Pakistan Community In UK Opens Exclusive Account For Donations In Prime Minister COVID-19 Relief Fund

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 01:45 PM

Pakistan High Commission London to facilitate Pakistan community in UK opens exclusive account for donations in Prime Minister COVID-19 Relief Fund

Pakistan High Commission to facilitate Pakistani community in the United Kingdom (UK), for donations in Prime Minister COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund 2020,has opened an exclusive account with the United Bank Limited (UBL), London with the approval of the Government of Pakista

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ):Pakistan High Commission to facilitate Pakistani community in the United Kingdom (UK), for donations in Prime Minister COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund 2020,has opened an exclusive account with the United Bank Limited (UBL), London with the approval of the Government of Pakistan.

In an exclusive message here, Pakistan High Commission to UK, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria said "Dear Community Member, I am reaching out to you at a critical time when the Pandemic Coronavirus has brought the entire world to a virtual standstill inflicting heavy losses on human lives and economy".

Nafees Zakaria said that in view of the ongoing global crisis, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan has set up a "COVID-19 PANDEMIC RELIEF FUND-2020", to combat the economic impact of the disease in the country and to provide support for the poor and vulnerable segments of Pakistani society.

He reminded them that in his earlier message, 12 days ago, the details of the dedicated account with National Bank of Pakistan were indicated.

"However, to facilitate Pakistani community in the UK, the High Commission has opened an exclusive account with the United Bank Limited (UBL), London with the approval of the Government of Pakistan",he remarked.

The High Commissioner informed that Pakistan Community members in the UK can directly deposit their contributions in this account, details of which are as follows: Account Title: PRIME MINISTER'S COVID-19 PANDEMIC RELIF FUND-2020 Account No.: 02303801 Sort code: 60-91-70 Name of Bank: United Bank Limited (UBL) UK "While Pakistani Community Members are extending support in kind for which the Government and I are indebted, deposits to the above-mentioned Relief Fund would be of significant value and impact on the lives of the families in need"., he remarked The Pakistan High Commissioner to UK, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria further said that "given the size of our Community in the UK, your generous contributions to the Fund can greatly assist the Government of Pakistan in its undertaking to effectively combat the pandemic and provide relief to the economically less privileged population of the country". For details of the account established by the Governmentof Pakistan, please visit:https://www.nbp.com.pk/COVIDFUND/index.aspx "I wish you and your family best of health and safety!", he concluded.

