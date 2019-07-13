Pakistan High Commission organizes Medical career fair

(@imziishan)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :A "Medical career fair" was organized by the Pakistan High Commission here on Saturday in collaboration with the Association of Pakistani Physicians of Northern Europe (APPNE), to give an opportunity to diaspora parents and children learn about medicines as career for medical students and doctors.

According to a statement of the High Commission issued, the event was held at the premises of the High Commission and the objective of the Fair was to give an opportunity to parents and children from the British-Pakistani community to learn about medicine as a career from medical students and doctors working in the National Health Services (NHS).

The free of charge event was meant for British-Pakistanis to get guidance about higher education, particularly studying medicine in the United Kingdom and other European countries.

The event was envisaged following a meeting between Pakistan's High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK), Mohammad Nafees Zakaria and senior officials of the APPNE held recently in London.

Speaking on the occasion of the jointly conceived initiative, the High Commissioner appreciated the efforts of APPNE for their significant contribution in projection of the image of Pakistan in the United Kingdom.

The initiative would not only provide direction to the younger generation of Pakistani Diaspora but also serve the long term interest of medical fraternity of the United Kingdom, he underlined.

The event was also aimed at raising awareness about medicine as a career and the opportunities available for future doctors, the High Commissioner added.

He expressed the intention to hold similar events in Bradford, Manchester and Birmingham.

Nearly 40 Medical & Surgical Consultants, Dentists, senior medical trainees and medical students who are APPNE members working in the NHS from all over UK were present to guide the students and their parents.

The importance of university education and especially studying medicine was highlighted by them.

Eight stations were set up for the high school delegates to get first-hand information about the application process, interview techniques, university requirements, financial support and other details for medical schools in the UK and Europe.

The prospective students of medicine were also familiarized with the procedures.

All the young delegates were offered free mentorship by APPNE in their endeavors to take up medicine as a career.

The event was held with the efforts of the Pakistan High Commission and representatives of APPNE.

The success of the initiative was manifested in the large number of participants and keen interest maintained during the day long activity.