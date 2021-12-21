UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Holds Successful Test Of Indigenously Developed Enhanced Range Babur Cruise Missile

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 03:00 PM

Pakistan holds successful test of indigenously developed enhanced range Babur Cruise Missile

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday conducted a successful test of an enhanced range version of the indigenously developed Babur Cruise Missile 1B.

The missile's test launch was witnessed by Director General, Strategic Plans Division Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Chairman NESCOM Dr. Raza Samar, Commander Army Strategic Force Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Strategic Forces, scientists and engineers of strategic organizations, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Director General, Strategic Plans Division, congratulated the scientists and engineers on achieving excellence in the domain of cruise missile technology and expressed his full confidence that this test would further strengthen Pakistan's Strategic Deterrence.

The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have also congratulated the scientists and engineers on conduct of successful launch.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Prime Minister Army Technology ISPR Muhammad Ali Media From

Recent Stories

China's Shanxi posts robust foreign trade

China's Shanxi posts robust foreign trade

22 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

22 minutes ago
 PAC examines highlighted audit pas of NHA

PAC examines highlighted audit pas of NHA

22 minutes ago
 Iron ore futures close higher

Iron ore futures close higher

22 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

22 minutes ago
 Philippines reports 168 new COVID-19 cases, lowest ..

Philippines reports 168 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since May 2020

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.