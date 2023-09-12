Open Menu

Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Receives Five More Dengue Patients

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2023 | 09:21 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has received five more dengue patients during the last 24 hours.

According to PIMS ED spokesperson Dr Mubashir Mushtaq Daha, a total of seven dengue patients were admitted to the hospital.

He said that keeping in view the sudden increase in the number of dengue patients, 10 further beds in medical ward II have been allocated for dengue patients.

He said that the Executive Director of PIMS Prof. Dr Rana Imran Sikandar has made all necessary arrangements to manage dengue cases keeping in view the prevailing high-risk season of disease spread.

He said that the ED had directed the hospital staff to ensure the implementation of the plan prepared to handle the dengue patients at the hospital.

He said that the ED PIMS was personally supervising all preparations to prevent patients from any inconvenience in treatment.

The ED assured that like in previous years, the hospital would provide the best medical care to dengue patients this year, Dr Daha added.

"The hospital is committed to serving the patients with full care and special steps have been taken in this regard," the spokesperson added.

