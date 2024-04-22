Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight against terrorism

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2024) Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened to discuss collaborative measures aimed at combatting terrorism and bolstering trade and communication ties between their respective nations.

The both sides agreed to eradicate terrorism.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended a warm welcome to President Raisi, emphasizing the significance of his visit as the first by a head of state following Pakistan's recent general elections. President Raisi, in turn, expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended to him.

In a significant development, Pakistan and Iran inked eight agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) covering various areas of cooperation. These encompassed fields such as security, judicial assistance in civil matters, veterinary and animal health, establishment of a special economic zone, film exchanges, and collaboration between respective ministries and organizations.

Notable among these agreements was a commitment to legal cooperation, signaling a deepening of ties between the two nations.

The signing ceremony was attended by both President Raisi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, underscoring the mutual commitment to fostering stronger bilateral relations.

Besides it, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held discussions with President Raisi, focusing on bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments. Both leaders reiterated the importance of intensifying efforts to strengthen ties across various sectors and reaffirmed their dedication to promoting peace and engaging in constructive dialogue to address regional challenges.