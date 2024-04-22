Pakistan, Iran Agree On Joint Efforts To Fight Against Terrorism
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 22, 2024 | 03:07 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended a warm welcome to President Raisi, emphasizing the significance of his visit as the first by a head of state following Pakistan's recent general elections.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2024) Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened to discuss collaborative measures aimed at combatting terrorism and bolstering trade and communication ties between their respective nations.
The both sides agreed to eradicate terrorism.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended a warm welcome to President Raisi, emphasizing the significance of his visit as the first by a head of state following Pakistan's recent general elections. President Raisi, in turn, expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended to him.
In a significant development, Pakistan and Iran inked eight agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) covering various areas of cooperation. These encompassed fields such as security, judicial assistance in civil matters, veterinary and animal health, establishment of a special economic zone, film exchanges, and collaboration between respective ministries and organizations.
Notable among these agreements was a commitment to legal cooperation, signaling a deepening of ties between the two nations.
The signing ceremony was attended by both President Raisi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, underscoring the mutual commitment to fostering stronger bilateral relations.
Besides it, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held discussions with President Raisi, focusing on bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments. Both leaders reiterated the importance of intensifying efforts to strengthen ties across various sectors and reaffirmed their dedication to promoting peace and engaging in constructive dialogue to address regional challenges.
Recent Stories
Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamabad
Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with the Aura Light Portrait of vivo ..
Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and trust: Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad
Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas
Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024
FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption
Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match
Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..
Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nine drug peddlers, bootleggers netted2 minutes ago
-
Three judges of PHC take oath12 minutes ago
-
Youth commits suicide22 minutes ago
-
Three killed, 10 injured in Mansehra road accident22 minutes ago
-
Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamabad25 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 tackles over 190 emergencies last week41 minutes ago
-
DPO Bahawalpur for arrest of POs42 minutes ago
-
Engr Amir Maqam congratulates PML-N newly elected members on victory in by-election42 minutes ago
-
Crackdowns by ICT admin to ensure Naan/Roti reduced prices42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to eradicate terrorism, promote cooperation in diverse fields52 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz, President Raisi plant a sapling to mark Earth Day52 minutes ago
-
APHC calls for unity to counter Indian aggression in IIOJK1 hour ago