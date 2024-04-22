Open Menu

Pakistan, Iran Agree On Joint Efforts To Fight Against Terrorism

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 22, 2024 | 03:07 PM

Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight against terrorism

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended a warm welcome to President Raisi, emphasizing the significance of his visit as the first by a head of state following Pakistan's recent general elections.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2024) Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened to discuss collaborative measures aimed at combatting terrorism and bolstering trade and communication ties between their respective nations.

The both sides agreed to eradicate terrorism.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended a warm welcome to President Raisi, emphasizing the significance of his visit as the first by a head of state following Pakistan's recent general elections. President Raisi, in turn, expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended to him.

In a significant development, Pakistan and Iran inked eight agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) covering various areas of cooperation. These encompassed fields such as security, judicial assistance in civil matters, veterinary and animal health, establishment of a special economic zone, film exchanges, and collaboration between respective ministries and organizations.

Notable among these agreements was a commitment to legal cooperation, signaling a deepening of ties between the two nations.

The signing ceremony was attended by both President Raisi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, underscoring the mutual commitment to fostering stronger bilateral relations.

Besides it, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held discussions with President Raisi, focusing on bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments. Both leaders reiterated the importance of intensifying efforts to strengthen ties across various sectors and reaffirmed their dedication to promoting peace and engaging in constructive dialogue to address regional challenges.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Film And Movies Iran Ishaq Dar Visit

Recent Stories

Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamaba ..

Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamabad

25 minutes ago
 Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with t ..

Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with the Aura Light Portrait of vivo ..

40 minutes ago
 Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and tru ..

Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and trust: Khawaja Rameez Hasan

1 hour ago
 Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held ..

Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining ..

Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas

3 hours ago
 Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on thr ..

Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

6 hours ago
 FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising c ..

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption

18 hours ago
 Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I ..

Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match

18 hours ago
 Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies ..

Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..

18 hours ago
 Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan