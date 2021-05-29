Pakistan, Iraq mull cooperation in security, trade & education

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Iraq Saturday deliberated over the possibilities of bilateral cooperation in multiple fields including trade, commerce, agriculture, education and security.

The bilateral ties were discussed during the meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein who met during the former's three-day visit to Iraq.

After the meeting, both the foreign ministers addressed a joint press stakeout wherein Shah Mahmood Qureshi said both the sides discussed export of manpower and infrastructure development besides capacity building.

He thanked his counterpart for extending invitation to visit and said Pakistan supported Iraq's security and sovereignty besides acknowledging country's sacrifices against terrorism.

The foreign minister also appreciated the efforts by Iraq's government to cope with the different challenges including COVID-19.

Qureshi told media that both the countries were supporting each other at international level and that Pakistan desired meaningful cooperation with Iraq. He also assured Pakistan's support to ensure Iraq's food security.

He said around 200,000 Pakistani pilgrims visited Iraq annually and that a Pilgrim Management Policy would be announced for their facilitation.

Qureshi said during the meeting, they also discussed the efforts for Afghan peace as they did not want the country to be pushed back to the situation in 90s. Therefore, it was a must for all stakeholders to make concerted efforts for revival of peace in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister also apprised his Iraqi counterpart of human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as well as Pakistan's stance on the dispute.

He also highlighted Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision for economic security in the region and that Pakistan had shifted its focus from geopolitics to geo-economics as the country desired a beneficial condition for all through peace, economic cooperation and connectivity.

Both the sides also discussed the MoUs and agreements on cooperation frameworks in different fields as both the countries desired to build bilateral partnership.

Qureshi said both the countries would strengthen bilateral ties through high level bilateral exchanges.

He said the government and people of Pakistan expressed good wishes for their brotherly Iraqi people and government in their endeavours to meet challenges as well as for their peace and prosperity.