Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2023 | 03:38 PM

Pakistan is currently suffering from severe economic&security challenges.Prevention of Smuggling,action against Dollars hoarding should be treated with zero tolerance policy.Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Strict accountability to the grassroots level is an expression of public aspirations, Accountability will restore the confidence of the people living below the poverty line in the law& forces.Secretary information PMLQ Centeral Punjab.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th Sep , 2023) Leader of Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that Pakistan is currently suffering from severe economic crisis& security challenges as well.prevention of Smuggling, Dollars hoarding should be treated with zero tolerance policy.

He said that the strength of the state depends on the strength of the economy. Unfortunately,all the political forces are currently engaged in a power struggle۔He said that any kind of compromise on the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan is not acceptable, instead of elections, priority should be given to strengthening the state structure.

There is an urgent need for all political parties to contribute positively to the overall economic situation by consensus, he added that Pak armed forces and law enforcement agencies are currently busy dealing with serious security challenges.The state needs revolutionary decisions against external pressure.He further said that to take bold decisions like Pak-Iran gas pipeline, Continuity of import of petroleum products from Russia is need of the hour, upon Politics and personal interest the state should be given priority

