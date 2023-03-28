Pakistan is suffering from economic crisis as well as constitutional crisis, a reconciliation initiative is very necessary.Khawaja Rameez Hasan

There's need for consensus and seriousness for simultaneous elections of the National Assembly and all the provincial assemblies keeping in mind the situation of improvement and public order.PMLQ

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023) Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that there is an atmosphere of chaos and severe economic crisis in Pakistan at the moment.

He said that broad-mindedness in the interest of the state is the basic unit of patriotism.

He said that the journey from economic crisis to constitutional crisis is becoming extremely dangerous for the state structure.He said that political parties and leaders need to use the option of dialogue by showing broad vision.He further said that

There is a need for consensus and seriousness for the simultaneous elections in the federation and all the provinces keeping in mind the situation of improvement and public order.