Pakistan keen to enhance cooperation with Bahrain in diverse areas: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday emphasized that Pakistan was keen to enhance cooperation with Bahrain in various sectors, including trade.

During a meeting with Interior Minister of Bahrain General Rashid Bin Abdullah Al Khalifa who called him at the PM House, the prime minister said that Pakistan and Bahrain shared deep fraternal ties that continue to strengthen with the passage of time. He noted that nearly 120,000 Pakistanis resided in Bahrain and contribute to the development of both countries.

He mentioned that Pakistan was offering fast-track visa processing facilities for Bahraini investors and businesspersons.

He expressed Pakistan’s desire for Bahrain to invest in various sectors within the country, highlighting that Pakistan was committed to providing maximum facilitation to foreign investors and business entities.

In this regard, he said, the Special Investment Facilitation Council was playing a prominent role.

The prime minister also offered training opportunities for Bahraini police personnel at the National Police academy in Islamabad.

The Interior Minister of Bahrain thanked the prime minister for the warm welcome and hospitality extended during his visit to Pakistan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, and other senior government officials were also present at the meeting.