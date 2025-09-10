350 People Rescued Overnight As Heavy Rains Flood Karachi Localities
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2025 | 06:05 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, rescue operations continued through the night to evacuate people trapped in rainwater in different parts of Karachi. More than 350 citizens were shifted to safe locations, according to Rescue 1122.
In Saadi Town, ten people stranded in floodwater were rescued jointly by Rescue 1122 teams and the Pakistan Army. Near Saima Society, two men, three women, and six children were safely evacuated, while in Nishtar Basti and Essa Nagri, eight people were trapped due to flooding. Rescue officials confirmed that four children, a man, and three women were rescued from Nishtar Basti.
At Lassi Para near Sohrab Goth, 15 children, one elderly man, and four women were brought to safety.
In another incident, two men trapped in the Lyari River near Imtiaz Super Store in Gulshan-e-Iqbal were rescued alive.
Floodwaters also entered houses in Khameeso Jokhio Goth near Malir River, where water rescue teams were dispatched immediately. The operation was carried out with water rescue vehicles, boats, and ambulances.
Rescue efforts were monitored by Deputy Commissioners of East and Malir districts, while in Keamari district, operations were carried out with the help of revenue officials and police. Assistant Commissioner Keamari Madiha Narejo led the evacuation of 100 people to safer locations.
Rescue 1122 officials said the round-the-clock operation was coordinated under the directives of the Sindh Chief Secretary.
