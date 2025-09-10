Anti-begging drive in Murree, 10 children apprehended

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Murree District Administration, under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, conducted a targeted anti-begging operation on the Mall Road and its surrounding areas of the hilly station on Wednesday.

The drive aims to tackle begging, which officials describe as a "social curse" and a significant problem for tourists.

The operation was a joint effort involving teams from the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, Civil Defence, Punjab Enforcement & Regulatory Authority (PERA), and the Child Development Project (CDP). During the action, a total of 10 child beggars were apprehended.

A district administration spokesperson stated that the operation was directly ordered by Deputy Commissioner Shirazi to protect vulnerable individuals, particularly children, from the cycle of begging.

He added that the presence of beggars often causes problems for tourists, leading to numerous complaints.

Following their apprehension, the children were transferred to the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau in Rawalpindi. The move is intended to provide them with a supportive environment and help them develop a "positive mindset" to prevent them from returning to begging.

The spokesperson emphasized that the effort went beyond simple enforcement, focusing on providing these children with a path toward a better life.