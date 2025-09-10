Open Menu

SAPM, KSA Ambassador Discuss Steps For Advancing Digital Strategy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 06:20 PM

SAPM, KSA ambassador discuss steps for advancing digital strategy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Minister of State/Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Digital Media, Fahd Haroon, met Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to Pakistan on Wednesday.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed the longstanding ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and exchanged views on key areas of mutual interest, including Vision 2030, digital media, and media trends.

The meeting focused on exploring opportunities to further strengthen bilateral ties and collaborate on advancing digital strategy and innovation.

More Stories From Pakistan