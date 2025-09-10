Rawalpindi Commissioner enforces price control on bread & flour

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Amir Khattak on Wednesday issued strict directives to ensure the implementation of government-fixed prices for flour and bread across the Division, with a new price for a 100-gram piece of bread officially set at Rs 14.

The action follows special instructions from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to stabilize prices of essential food items.

During a meeting on bread price control, Commissioner Khattak mandated that all flour mills must provide complete details of their production and stock to the district administration. He also ordered departments concerned to regularly inspect the weight and quality of flour to ensure the public receives quality products at the regulated price.

To handle public complaints efficiently, the commissioner ordered the establishment of dedicated control rooms for prompt redressal. He stressed that immediate action must be taken on any grievances received.

Furthermore, Commissioner Khattak directed that official price lists must be displayed prominently at every tandoor (bread-making outlet) for public transparency. He instructed price magistrates to enforce the fixed prices rigorously in all districts, warning that immediate action would be taken against violators.

He also called for monitoring magistrates who have not conducted inspections in the last 24 hours.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali Shah, Director Food, and other key officials.

In a briefing to Commissioner Khattak, in the last 24 hours, a total of Rs 367,500 in fines were imposed and 15 outlets sealed during the crackdown across the Rawalpindi Division for flour price violations.

Rs 187,500 in fines were imposed and 12 outlets sealed in the Rawalpindi District, Rs 19,000 in fines in the Jhelum District, Rs 70,500 in fines and two outlets sealed in the Chakwal District, and Rs 90,000 in fines and one outlet sealed in the Murree District.

A similar crackdown on over-priced bread resulted in Rs 240,000 in fines and five outlets sealed across the division.

Actions were also taken against outlets for reducing the weight of bread, with a total fine of Rs 10,000 and two places sealed in the Rawalpindi District.