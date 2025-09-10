Relief Operations For Flood Victims Intensified In Muzaffargarh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 06:05 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has intensified relief and rescue efforts to support flood-affected families in Muzaffargarh district.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Usman Tahir Jappa and District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah are personally supervising operations in Seetpur area of Alipur tehsil, where several localities have been inundated.
According to the DC, timely evacuation of women, children, and the elderly was carried out from the submerged village of Sheikhani, while displaced families are being shifted to safer locations. Rescue teams are operating 134 boats across the district, equipped with 700 life jackets to ensure safety during evacuations.
The DC added that livestock stranded in floodwaters is also being rescued, while fully equipped relief camps have been established to provide shelter, food, and other basic necessities to the affected population. So far, hundreds of people trapped in flood-hit areas have been shifted to safety.
Meanwhile, army personnel are actively assisting the district administration and police in the ongoing operations. DPO Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah said that more than 1,500 Punjab Police officials have been deployed to ensure the protection of lives and property of flood victims.
DC Usman Tahir Jappa also visited relief camps to listen to the grievances of displaced families and assured them of continued government support until full rehabilitation.
