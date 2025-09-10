Open Menu

PITB Signs Contracts With CATI Hyderabad, PAA To Drive Digital Transformation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 06:05 PM

PITB signs contracts with CATI Hyderabad, PAA to drive digital transformation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) has signed two landmark contracts with the Civil Aviation Training Institute (CATI) Hyderabad and Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA), aimed at modernizing operations and accelerating digital adoption in the aviation training sector.

The agreements include the deployment of a Training & Campus Management System, designed to streamline academic and administrative processes, and PayZen, PITB’s advanced digital payment solution. PayZen will digitize fee collection through mobile banking, ATMs, and debit/credit cards, while providing real-time dashboards to ensure transparency and efficiency in financial management, says a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The contracts were signed by PITB Director Development & Procurement Ata-ur-Rehman, and Deputy DG Works & Development/Director (CATI), Pakistan Airport Authority Engr. Sumair Saeed.

Senior officials including PITB DG IT Solutions Waqar Naeem Qureshi, ADG Syed Qasim Ifzal, Director Shahid Akram Khan, Joint Directors Syed Ijlal Hussain and Muddasar Paracha, along with CATI Additional IT HQ PAA Taha Ahmed Iqbal, JtDS IT Payroll/Admin Arshad Ali, and Director Finance M. Saqib Butt, were also present on the occasion.

As part of the engagement, the PITB team also delivered a comprehensive presentation highlighting workflow automation and the application of Artificial Intelligence in the aviation sector. PITB will provide extensive training and ongoing support to CATI staff to ensure secure, smooth, and sustainable implementation of these digital solutions.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “By automating academic, administrative, and financial systems, we are not only enhancing efficiency but also building the foundation for innovation-driven growth in the aviation sector.”

