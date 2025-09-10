Open Menu

192kg Hashish Seized In Jalalpur Pirwala, Two Held

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2025 | 06:05 PM

192kg hashish seized in Jalalpur Pirwala, two held

Jalal pur pir wala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Motorway Police foiled a major drug-smuggling bid and recovered 192 kilograms of hashish from a suspicious car on the M-5 Motorway near Jalalpur Pirwala on Monday.

According to a Motorway Police spokesperson, the operation was carried out on an intelligence tip-off.

The police set up a blockade, intercepted the suspected vehicle, and recovered the contraband concealed in secret compartments. Two accused were taken into custody on the spot.

SSP Motorway Police Rana Sarfraz Ahmad commended the team for the successful operation, stating that Motorway Police would not allow any illegal activity on the national highways. He reiterated the force’s resolve to keep the highways free from all criminal activities and to play an active role in eliminating the menace of drugs from society.

Recent Stories

FAHR launches AI-powered HR Assistant

FAHR launches AI-powered HR Assistant

10 minutes ago
 UAE Media Council highlights regional importance o ..

UAE Media Council highlights regional importance of International Government Com ..

25 minutes ago
 Youth Muay Thai World Championship kicks off in Ab ..

Youth Muay Thai World Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Friday

40 minutes ago
 AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World P ..

AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..

1 hour ago
 AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World P ..

AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sove ..

UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..

1 hour ago
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sove ..

UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..

1 hour ago
 German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber c ..

German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%

1 hour ago
 Karachi rains trigger flooding; Shahrah-e-Bhutto w ..

Karachi rains trigger flooding; Shahrah-e-Bhutto washed away, Thado Dam overflow ..

1 hour ago
 German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber c ..

German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%

1 hour ago
 EU Commission chief to propose new measures to add ..

EU Commission chief to propose new measures to address Gaza crisis

1 hour ago
 EU Commission chief to propose new measures to add ..

EU Commission chief to propose new measures to address Gaza crisis

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan