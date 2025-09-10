Open Menu

Turkish Defence Minister Visits Pakistan To Bolster Strategic Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Turkish Defence Minister visits Pakistan to bolster strategic ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Minister of National Defence of Türkiye, Yasar Güler, concluded his three-day official visit to Pakistan from 8–10 September 2025, aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation and further enhancing strategic and defence ties between the two brotherly nations.

During his visit, the Turkish minister led the Turkish delegation for the 16th Session of the Pakistan-Türkiye Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC).

Minister Güler also called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and held meetings with Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir during his three-day visit, a press release issued by the Foreign Office spokesperson said on Wednesday.

During the call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the two sides shared their commitment to further deepen the bilateral cooperation between the brotherly countries in all areas of mutual interest.

The prime minister underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation in trade and investment, joint research and development, IT, agriculture, energy, education, and cultural exchanges.

During the meetings of Minister Güler with Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the strategic and defence cooperation.

The 16th JMC was co-chaired by Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Minister Güler. The meeting provided an opportunity to follow-up on agenda of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC).

Key outcomes of the meeting focused on strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, pharmaceuticals, information technology, e-commerce, connectivity and transport, energy, education, mining, agriculture, media, and tourism.

The visit provided an opportunity to take a stock of wide range of bilateral collaboration between the two countries. Both sides remained committed to transforming their fraternal ties into a multifaceted partnership.

Recent Stories

FAHR launches AI-powered HR Assistant

FAHR launches AI-powered HR Assistant

21 minutes ago
 UAE Media Council highlights regional importance o ..

UAE Media Council highlights regional importance of International Government Com ..

36 minutes ago
 Youth Muay Thai World Championship kicks off in Ab ..

Youth Muay Thai World Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Friday

51 minutes ago
 AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World P ..

AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..

1 hour ago
 AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World P ..

AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sove ..

UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..

1 hour ago
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sove ..

UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..

1 hour ago
 German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber c ..

German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%

1 hour ago
 Karachi rains trigger flooding; Shahrah-e-Bhutto w ..

Karachi rains trigger flooding; Shahrah-e-Bhutto washed away, Thado Dam overflow ..

1 hour ago
 German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber c ..

German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%

1 hour ago
 EU Commission chief to propose new measures to add ..

EU Commission chief to propose new measures to address Gaza crisis

1 hour ago
 EU Commission chief to propose new measures to add ..

EU Commission chief to propose new measures to address Gaza crisis

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan